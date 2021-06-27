Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,376 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.05% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $65,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after acquiring an additional 306,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 257,917 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUD. Argus boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

BUD opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

