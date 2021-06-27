Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,965 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,965 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of TG Therapeutics worth $64,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

