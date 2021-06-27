Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,685 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,685 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $65,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after acquiring an additional 782,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 541,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNFP stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

