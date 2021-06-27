Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,338 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.78% of Visteon worth $60,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $38,314,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $33,075,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Visteon by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Visteon by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,536,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Visteon by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $121.29 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.86.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.