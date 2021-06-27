Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,499 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $65,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMS opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

