Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901,878 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $67,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,387 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 749.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 332,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 203,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

