Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.97% of Northrim BanCorp worth $34,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

