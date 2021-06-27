NorthRock Partners LLC Has $49.05 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

