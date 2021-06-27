NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRG. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,866. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.45.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,369 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,236,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,302,000 after purchasing an additional 497,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5,026.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,983,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593,226 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 19,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,293,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.