Nuance Investments LLC Acquires 864,777 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Essential Utilities worth $129,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. 983,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,762. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

