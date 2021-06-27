Nuance Investments LLC Buys 10,352 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of AvalonBay Communities worth $76,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.94. The company had a trading volume of 835,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $216.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.34.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.