Nuance Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,246 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,963,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

