Nuance Investments LLC Has $23.46 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $23,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.