Nuance Investments LLC Lowers Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,483 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Calavo Growers worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,407. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 245.51 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.