Nuance Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 816.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766,639 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 2.2% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Kimberly-Clark worth $119,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 490.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.07. 4,882,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

