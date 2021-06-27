Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce sales of $8.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.13 billion and the highest is $8.46 billion. Nucor reported sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $31.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 billion to $33.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

