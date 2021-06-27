NuCypher Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37.64 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $152.37 million and $37.64 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,212,893,317 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

