NULS Price Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. NULS has a market cap of $36.09 million and $26.17 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 19% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00109104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00164839 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,257.78 or 1.00202196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

