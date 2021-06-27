NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Holdings Lowered by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 95,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.77% of NuVasive worth $26,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,720. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

