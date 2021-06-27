nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,160,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

