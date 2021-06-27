O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,157 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IX opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $91.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

