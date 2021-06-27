O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9,007.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

HMC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

