O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific stock opened at $221.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $162.13 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

