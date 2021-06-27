O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 304,702 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 370.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,702 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of GrafTech International worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1,102.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 546,782 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 8.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 333,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAF opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

