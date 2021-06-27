O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 7,405 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,232.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $557.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $541.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.78 and a 52 week high of $568.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

