O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $633.56 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.48 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $608.58.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

