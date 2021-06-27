O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $232.42 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.