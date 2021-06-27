O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,657,357. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

NYSE:SJM opened at $129.42 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

