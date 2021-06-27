O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 518.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $492.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.26 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

