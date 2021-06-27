O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,787. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

