O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.64. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.