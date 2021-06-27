O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 18,271.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $200,655,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Ventas by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 672,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -233.24, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.