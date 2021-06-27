O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,342 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after buying an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $247,913,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 261,159 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Z stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.55.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $105,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $506,823.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,793 shares of company stock worth $7,876,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

