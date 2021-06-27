O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,140 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 88.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 465,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,985,000 after acquiring an additional 209,025 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in PayPal by 9.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,592,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $629,493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 47.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $289.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

