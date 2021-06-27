O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,956 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $510.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $244.32 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.