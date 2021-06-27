O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7,005.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,733 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $145.23 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.29.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

