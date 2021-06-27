O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Netflix stock opened at $527.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.75. The stock has a market cap of $233.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.14 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

