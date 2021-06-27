O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,979 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

