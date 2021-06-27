O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 11,649 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

