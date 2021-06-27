O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.06 and a one year high of $149.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.