O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 20,343 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,343 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,404,000 after buying an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.76 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

