Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.15.

OSH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a PE ratio of -0.84.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $436,657,836.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,074,063 shares of company stock worth $484,730,360 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

