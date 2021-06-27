Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $77.41 million and $10.15 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001210 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.