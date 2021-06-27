Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $104.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.