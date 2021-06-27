Obee Network Trading 95.1% Lower This Week (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 92.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. Obee Network has a total market cap of $1,027.65 and $2.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Obee Network has traded 95.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00109104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00164839 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,257.78 or 1.00202196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

