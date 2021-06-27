Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.35 Million

Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report $465.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.70 million and the highest is $477.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $427.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of OII stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

