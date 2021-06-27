Oddz Hits Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Oddz has a market cap of $4.46 million and $555,958.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00135683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00162480 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,363.96 or 0.99709056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.