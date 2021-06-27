ODUWA (OWC) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $16,947.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,881.41 or 0.99977453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000841 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

