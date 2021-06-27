OKB (OKB) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $9.63 or 0.00029412 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $577.88 million and approximately $259.58 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00569109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036493 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.