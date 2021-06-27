Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $202.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.60 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $207.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $809.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $815.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $997,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $11,162,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.